New Linen Quarter space fills up alongside resurgence in demand for office space

From left, Greg Henry, director at McConnell Property; Ian Glenn, managing director, Wellington IT; Colin Walsh, senior vice president, Treliant; James Smith, senior asset manager, M7 Real Estate; Brendan Gorman, CFO, Capital Markets at Treliant; and David Wright, director at CBRE NI

Two finance services firms are the latest to sign leases at a newly refurbished Grade A office development in Belfast’s Linen Quarter.

20 Adelaide Street, a 20,000-sq-ft space across seven floors, now has only two floors left to let after Treliant and Wellington IT both agreed 10-year leases.

Office space tenancy increased by 173% year on year in the first quarter of 2023, according to figures for Q1 2023 from CBRE NI, joint letting agent for the property alongside McConnell Property.

Treliant, a US financial consultancy firm, announced earlier this year it would be moving to a new site as part a multi-million-pound growth plan to include the creation of 150 new jobs in Belfast.

Wellington IT provides financial services software including core systems and fully managed services for credit unions.

20 Adelaide Street has undergone major refurbishment works including a double-height entrance foyer and high-end office suites.

The scheme is owned by pan-European investor and asset manager M7 Real Estate.

James Smith, senior asset manager at M7, said: “20 Adelaide Street is a landmark refurbishment project for M7 in Belfast, and we believe that our significant investment to modernise the building is a testament to the widely reported trend of high quality, attractive space being a key driver in the decision making of collaborative thinking, corporate occupiers.

“There has been a notable uptick in viewings and enquiries since 2022, with historic enquiries also now resurfacing.

“We are delighted to have Treliant and Wellington IT join us, in addition to being excited to see Merrion Vaults open its secure depositary facility on the ground floor within the next few weeks also.”

David Wright, director at CBRE NI, said: “20 Adelaide Street has been a great addition to the office sector in Belfast and is providing high-quality Grade A office space in the city centre, particularly for the local SME sector.”

And Mr Wright said a number of Grade A office schemes have been recently completed or are nearing completion, which should boost office take-up in the remainder of 2023.

Greg Henry, director at McConnell Property, said: “With only two vacant floors left, it is great to see 20 Adelaide Street almost fully let, and it is encouraging to see the office sector in Northern Ireland showing its resilience.”

Brendan Gorman, CFO, capital markets at Treliant, said: “Our relocation to 20 Adelaide Street is driven by our commitment to the well-being and growth of our team. Our new space will provide a collaborative and inspiring environment where our team can deliver excellence to our clients and drive innovation and development across our business.”

Ian Glenn, CEO, Wellington IT, said: “We are thrilled to have moved into our new office space at 20 Adelaide Street.

“We have created a modern, flexible office space that supports collaborative working and believe that our new premises will act as a catalyst for future business growth and success and will help us in attracting and retaining a talented workforce.”