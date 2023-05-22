New Look to open second store in Belfast city centre

Popular women’s clothing brand New Look is to opens it doors in Belfast’s Castle Court shopping centre.

The store is set to open at 10am on Wednesday, and has created 6 new jobs.

The move boosts New Look’s offering in Belfast city centre from one store to two. There is a pre-existing New Look in Victoria Square.

There are also other stores in retail parks across the city, such as Connswater and City Retail Park.

Read more Third of £30m Belfast office block up for rent as hybrid working sees demand drop

On opening day, customers will receive a £10 money-off voucher with any transaction over £50 (valid from Wednesday, May 24 - Wednesday, May 31), and the first 30 customers who spend in store will be eligible for goodie bags.

The store covers 5,737 square feet and will stock women’s clothing, 915, footwear, accessories and concessions brands such as: Blue Vanilla, Pink Vanilla, Apricot, Skinnydip and SIX Jewellery.

Click and collect will be available in store to customers.