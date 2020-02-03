New managing director for property firm Osborne King

Northern Ireland commercial property firm Osborne King has appointed a new boss, it can be revealed. (stock picture)

Northern Ireland commercial property firm Osborne King has appointed a new boss, it can be revealed.

David McClure has now taken up the reins of the Belfast-based consultancy as its managing director, taking over from Martin McDowell, who remains as a director.

Mr McClure has been with Osborne King since the beginning of his property career, working side-by-side with Mr McDowell for the last 20 years.

He said: "From a continuity perspective, there is an evolution and there will be change, but in terms of the core values of the business, they will continue and that's something I'm keen to stress.

"The fundamentals will remain how they were in terms of how we approach things."

Osborne King now has a team of more than 40.

Mr McClure said that he's optimistic about the overall state of the marketplace.

"A plus has been the Assembly getting back up and running, that there is greater certainty in terms of the UK's exit from the EU and I think we are already starting to see people walking up to that - people saying, I can see the path ahead a little more clearly and on that basis I'm prepared to go," he added.

"When I look at our business, we have a fantastic platform - because of the experience. We are now operating where the majority of our income comes from our property management and our advisory department."