New Marks & Spencer store officially opens its doors in Banbridge

Retailer Marks & Spencer has officially opened a new food store at the Bridgewater Retail Park in Banbridge on Tuesday.

The new neon-lit supermarket welcomed customers through the doors after a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Glenn Barr, the Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council and children from the local Abercorn Primary School.

The food hall even had a surprise visit from Marks & Spencer favourite, Percy Pig.

It is understood the new store has created around 70 new jobs and will offer customers a mobile “Scan & Shop” payment option via the M&S app, allowing those picking up their groceries to skip the queue at the tills.

Evan Mackey, M&S Banbridge store manager said: “We are delighted to open our new M&S store in Banbridge today.

“This would not have been possible without the tremendous support from the local community and outstanding dedication from our 70 colleagues.

“With our fabulous fresh features, we really feel as though the new store is a gamechanger for Banbridge – inspiring customers to enjoy the overall shopping experience – and we are certain customers are going to love doing their weekly shop with us.

“We definitely started as we mean to go on.”

The Banbridge store will be open daily, with Monday to Wednesday opening from 8am to 9pm.

It will be open until 10pm between Thursday and Saturday, with Sunday opening times being 1pm to 6pm.