New NI Lidl stores and 655 jobs in £26m investment

Grocery retailer Lidl has confirmed that its three new sites in the North West will support at least 655 jobs and represent a £26m investment in the area.

The projects include a new store at Crescent Link, the relocation of its existing Buncrana Road store, and a revamp of its Strabane store.

Derry City and Strabane District Council received plans for a new 2,080 sq metre store at Crescent Link Retail Park, which represents an £8m investment and the creation of at least 35 new in-store jobs. Subject to final planning approval, construction is expected to commence in the coming months, with store opening expected by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, planning approval was granted in July last year to invest a further £8m in building a new 2,217 sq metre store at the junction of the city's Buncrana Road and Springtown Road.

That store is relocation from its current base at 24 Buncrana Road and will create 10 new jobs when it opens in June this year.

And plans have been submitted for a new 2,300 sq. metre store in Strabane Shopping Park to replace Lidl Northern Ireland's existing store at Bradley Way, which was built in 2002.

The new store will be significantly larger store and will cost £10m to build.

It will also create 10 additional new retail jobs on top of its existing team of 20. The store is expected to open in 2024.

In total the new stores will create more than 55 new permanent retail jobs with the retailer and support up to 600 more jobs during construction phases over the next three years.

Conor Boyle, Lidl Northern Ireland regional director, said: "As Northern Ireland's fastest-growing supermarket, we're delighted to continue moving confidently forward with our long-established investment plans for the North West, bringing new employment opportunities to the local community as well as our fresh, high-quality products and market-leading value to more shoppers in the region for many years to come.

"We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers and new shoppers to these outstanding new, state-of-the-art stores when completed."

Economy Minister Diane Dodds added: "As a key retailer and employer in Northern Ireland, I am delighted to hear of Lidl Northern Ireland's latest plans to expand its store presence across the region, increase employment and invest in modern, sustainable new stores for the benefit of local communities and the environment.

"It's fantastic to see this continued momentum expand across the region to the Derry City and Strabane District Council area which continues to be a key economic hub.

"I wish all the team every success on its latest renewed growth and on delivering its plans for the future."

The three new North West stores are part of wider growth plan for the retailer which includes five greater Belfast stores, announced in November.