New north coast apartment complex given the green light

A new apartment complex in Portstewart has been given the green light by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The proposal is for the development of an 18-apartment building and extensions to three existing apartments at 5 Kinora Terrace.

The site for the new apartments is located adjacent and north west to Kinora Terrace.

Ground floor apartments will have outdoor patios and the majority of first and second floor apartments will have front and rear balconies. There will be a large communal roof terrace.

The Development Management Officer Report states: “The site is positioned adjacent to the Atlantic coastline on a headland at the end of Kinora Terrace.

“The land is relatively flat with a steep rise in ground level to the rear of the site.

“The site comprises vacant lands which were previously used as an informal car park and recycling point.”

The proposed apartment block in Portstewart. Pic: Kevin Cartin Architects

According to the report, the design is “reflective of the surrounding context and properties within the vicinity, with the scale and appearance considered acceptable”.

It adds: “The residential development is an appropriate response to the context of the surrounding area and is respectful to the character and topography of the site in terms of layout, scale, landscaping and hard surfaced areas.”

There are no archaeological or built heritage features on the site.

It is located on a prominent headland to the northern end of Portmore Bay but will not “visually harm” the characteristics of the area.