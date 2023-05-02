New north coast hotel to open ‘as soon as possible’ despite Jim Allister’s legal challenge

A CGI of the hotel, which is proposed for the Ballyreagh Road in Portstewart but was challenged in a judicial review process by TUV leader Jim Allister.

The company behind a proposed new £20m north coast hotel at the starting point of the North West 200 have said they hope it will open “as soon as possible”.

C&V Developments, which wants to build Merrow Hotel & Spa on Ballyreagh Road in Portstewart, said they received “positive responses” from all statutory consultees in the planning process.

The company has said the hotel and spa will support over 100 jobs. It will have 119 bedrooms, two restaurants, a spa and conferencing facilities for up to 350 people.

C&V Developments, which is based in Scotland and Northumberland, have said the anticipated guest spend at the hotel is £5.5m.

A planning application for the property was previously approved by Causeway Coast & Glens Council.

However, it was challenged in a judicial review process by TUV leader Jim Allister, who has a house overlooking the site.

The MLA won his legal challenge, with the High Court identifying breaches in the process and holding that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's decision to approve the complex was procedurally unfair.

However, it’s now being considered again by the council, and plans are moving forward, C&V Developments claimed.

Director Vivienne Gilholm said: “We have made great progress with the application and are pleased to have received positive responses from all statutory consultees. Therefore, the council planning department will soon be in a position to make their recommendation to the planning committee.”

Plans were first submitted by the company in October 2016. Statutory consultees are government bodies or companies like NI Water, Historic Environment Division within the Department for Communities and Roads within the Department for Infrastructure.

Ms Gilholm said: “We have encountered setbacks along the way, but we still believe this is a special project that will bring so much to the Causeway area, and we’re committed to making it a reality so it can be enjoyed by locals and visitors from around the world.”

CGI aerial picture of the proposed Merrow Hotel & Spa

She said that the jobs and spending that the hotel would bring were good for the area. “We’re very proud to be bringing those opportunities to Portstewart and the surrounding area and we’re overwhelmed by the continued support from locals and businesses alike.”

The site is located at the North West 200 motorbike race start and finish line. The hotel is due to become the new home for the NW200 team, and will also offer exhibition space for the road race.

The company said that subject to planning approval, it’s keen to open “as soon as possible”. However, a spokesman for the company said there was no further detail of a timeline but that it was fully focused on securing permission.

C&V Developments is owed by Mrs Gilholm and her husband Colin.

Speaking at the time plans were resubmitted, Ms Gilholm said: "We'll certainly take the recommendations of the court to re-do any of the areas we have to in terms of protocol and process," she added.

"That is where we're heavily focusing on this time. The public desire for it is there to make it happen.

"We would be hopeful that consultees come back supportive again with no objections and together with the correct policy then it would go through this time."