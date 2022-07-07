New office for Co Tyrone accident management firm

From left, some of the Shield Accident Management team: Fiona Anderson, Stephen McCann, Monica Hughes, Joanne McCusker, Kiera Rooney and David Tate

An accident management company in Co Tyrone has said it’s doubled its turnover over the last year.

Shield Accident Management said it had now expanded its operation by opening a new office in The Moy after refurbishing a derelict building, with plans to create five new jobs by the end of 2022.

The company provides services to help following a road traffic collision, including vehicle recovery, storage and repair, replacement vehicles and the handling of insurance or legal affairs with medical assistance if required.

Director Monica Hughes said: “Our new offices take up two floors of an existing building that we have completely refurbished inside and out.

“The listed building lay derelict in The Moy for many years before we took it over and breathed new life into it.

"This regeneration is great for the area and crucially it gives Shield the room we need for future expansion.”

She said the new office was a “milestone” in its development plans.

“To use motoring parlance, we cert