New owners for Northern Ireland KFCs after £2bn Asda deal

Northern Ireland’s 24 KFC restaurants now have their third owner in as many years as a result of a £2bn deal by supermarket giant Asda.

Asda has acquired sister company EG Group’s UK and Ireland operations for around £2.27bn, a deal including a major KFC franchise of 146 KFC restaurants and one Pizza Hut.

Belfast-based tycoon Michael Herbert, who now owns the site of Barry’s Amusements in Portrush, had sold the franchise to EG Group in 2020.

EG Group owns other fast food brands including Leon, a chain selling healthy food.

A spokesman for Asda said it was too soon to comment on any operational implications for KFCs. He said there would be an update closer to the end of 2023, when the deal is due to complete.

Asda Group said the deal would bring its reputation as a “consumer champion” to more customers while boosting growth in convenience, omni-channel retail and foodservice.

The deal for the EG UK and Ireland business means that Asda will acquire around 350 petrol station sites and over 1,000 food to go locations. Asda said the deal would give it a combined customer base of 21 million each week and leverage its loyalty scheme. It said it would then invest more than £150m within the next three years to integrate the combined businesses.

Stuart Rose, chair of Asda, said: “This transaction is all about driving growth by bringing Asda’s heritage in value to even more communities and accelerating the growth of its convenience retail business.”

He said that the supermarket group would need to remain competitive, because if not it would risk its ability to attract customers. “It will not lead to higher prices as a result of this transaction, that is rubbish,” he told reporters following the deal.

“We will be what we aim to be and what we’ve always been — a highly competitive player in the sector.”

The grocer has also reported an increase in like-for-like sales of 7.8% in the three months to the end of March compared with the previous year. Total revenues excluding fuel increased by 8% to £5bn.

Since 2021, Asda has been jointly owned and controlled by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa and TDR Capital. They also founded EG Group in 2001 and built it into a global business.

Zuber Issa said: “Following this sale, EG Group will benefit from a significantly strengthened balance sheet, supporting the continued roll out of its successful convenience retail, fuel and foodservice strategy and drive innovation to transform the consumer experience.”

EG has a debt pile of around £7bn, according to reports. Its net leverage will fall, meaning the amount of debt it has will be less than five times higher than its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda).

But the GMB union has previously said the deal risks lumping part of that debt on to Asda, which already owes around £4.7bn.

Michael Herbert opened his first KFC in Glengormley in the 1980s. He and his wife Lesley emerged as the new owners of the Barry’s Amusements site in Portrush in summer 2021.