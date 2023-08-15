New owners of shopping centre in Armagh plan ‘significant investment’

The Mall in Armagh was bought over by Turkington Group earlier this year

The new owners of a shopping centre in Armagh have said they intend to transform it into a “vibrant and modern” retail hub.

Developers Turkington Group, based in Portadown, acquired The Mall Shopping Centre earlier this year.

The group said anchor tenant Sainsbury’s had renewed its lease, while Hays Travel had also signed up. Other deals were also expected to complete later this year.

And there would be “significant investment in the centre”, made up of 63,000 sq ft of retail space.

Gary Turkington from Turkington Group said: “We see huge potential to breathe new life not only into The Mall, but into the heart of Armagh through the creation of an unparalleled shopping experience in the city.

“With our commitment to substantial investment and innovative enhancements, we look forward to unveiling an exciting array of retail opportunities that will redefine the future of The Mall.”

CBRE Northern Ireland advised Turkington Group in the transaction.

Associate director Stephen Smith said: “The Mall has long been established as the dominant retail scheme within Armagh and, since being acquired by Turkington Group, is attracting renewed interest from both local and national retailers and food and beverage outlets.

“The renewal of Sainsbury’s lease as the anchor tenant provides stability and appeal to both shoppers and potential lessee. With significant investment on the horizon, The Mall now presents a really exciting lucrative opportunity for potential tenants.”