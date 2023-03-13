New regulations leave NI companies in financial distress more vulnerable, expert warns

Companies in financial distress are more vulnerable to pursuit by creditors following the introduction of new regulations, a Belfast insolvency practitioner has warned.

New Insolvency (Amendment) Rules (Northern Ireland) come into force today.

A company moratorium procedure introduced in 2020 had afforded struggling companies the breathing space to explore rescue and restructuring options free from creditor action.

However, the reintroduction of creditor winding up petitions on companies in Northern Ireland is expected soon, said Darren Bowman, a partner at Belfast practice Baker Tilly Mooney Moore.

Permanent procedural rules on company moratoriums are required to operate the system effectively and provide certainty to directors, creditors, and insolvency practitioners, he said.

Following the enactment of the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation Etc) Act 2022, and recent guidance from the Secretary of State on departmental powers in Northern Ireland, the Department of Justice, Department for the Economy and the Lady Chief’s Justice Office have informed insolvency practitioners it is deemed in the public interest to introduce the Insolvency (Amendment) Rules.

The legislation is likely to be followed by fresh guidance to permit creditors to lodge winding up petitions in the High Court, leaving more companies open to pursual.

“Insolvency practitioners, directors and creditors can expect movement on the restrictions on winding up petitions in the coming months as the Insolvency (Amendment) Rules take effect,” said Mr Bowman.

“This moratorium procedure has been necessary since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout these recovery years as companies faced a drop in revenue and consumer confidence, administered the furlough scheme, and eventually navigated the withdrawal of government support measures.

“We know the various measures put in place by government to protect businesses during the Covid pandemic will have created a number of ‘zombie’ companies across Northern Ireland which are companies that essentially would not have survived under normal economic conditions.

“Now, we are likely to see more businesses being pursued by creditors. Though a number of rescue and recovery options exist before the insolvency route, this recent move should come as a warning to businesses in financial distress and their advisors to seek expert advice urgently.”