New report urges NI firms to exploit ‘unique position’ opened up by Brexit protocol

PwC highlights benefits after Paisley calls on PM to scrap Irish Sea border

Question: DUP MP Ian Paisley told the Commons yesterday that the protocol has ‘zero support from unionists’

Moving: Trade from NI to the Republic has improved since the NI Protocol was introduced

Northern Ireland needs to make the most of its unique economic position, including exploiting the opportunities offered by the Irish Sea border, according to a report today.

The NI Economic Outlook 2022 from business advisers PwC said there must be “a simple, concise narrative for Northern Ireland that promotes the opportunity and the key strengths of the region”.

Although not referring to the protocol by name, PwC said: “While acknowledging the political sensitivities regarding the current trading arrangements, the authors, in line with other business bodies, encourage NI firms and other stakeholders to capture the opportunities from the region’s unique trading position.”

Read more Benefits of protocol to Northern Ireland not being recognised, Martin says

It said the protocol had created some uncertainty and brought some additional costs.

But it added that “these trading opportunities are unique to NI, and create a corresponding opportunity for the NI business community”.

PwC cited other organisations that had found support in the business world for the protocol, which keeps the region in the EU single market for goods following Brexit.

However, the Irish Sea border has brought checks and additional costs to companies in Britain bringing goods into Northern Ireland.

It is opposed by unionists, and the DUP pulled First Minister Paul Givan out of the Executive last week over it.

Yesterday in the House of Commons Ian Paisley used a line from Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated movie Belfast in an attempt to persuade Prime Minister Boris Johnson to scrap the protocol.

Mr Paisley made the comments during Prime Minister’s Questions.

He called for Mr Johnson to “bring forward a solution that saves the Union”.

The DUP MP quoted from a scene where the young Buddy talks to his grandfather about his fears that no one will understand his Belfast accent if he moves to England.

Referring to the response by the character Pop, played by Ciaran Hinds, he said: “The film Belfast contains the immortal words: ‘If you are not listening you probably don’t understand us, and if you don’t understand us you are probably not listening’.

“The fact of the matter is, the protocol has zero support from unionists.

“I hope the Prime Minister is listening to this: a solution that only attracts the support of one section of that community will never stand.”

In response, Mr Johnson repeated his threat the UK Government could consider triggering the Article 16 safeguarding mechanism of the protocol if a solution was not found.

He said: “I agree with him completely, there must be a solution that commands cross-community support.

“There is no doubt the balance of the Good Friday Agreement has been upset by the way the protocol has been operated and we need to fix it.

“That is what we are going to do.

“If our friends won’t agree, of course we will implement Article 16.”

Talks between the EU and UK over the Irish Sea border resume tomorrow.