New roles: Corporate lawyers take up top posts in Belfast firm

The new move at Mills Selig will also see John Kearns take up the role as senior partner.

In a joint statement, Chris Guy and John Kearns from the corporate law firm, said: "We are delighted to be taking on our new roles within the firm and the focus is very much 'business as usual' at Mills Selig. We will continue to support our clients with exceptional legal services to ensure that Mills Selig remains the go-to law firm in Northern Ireland for high value, complex work."

Chris Guy is one of the leading corporate lawyers in Northern Ireland, specialising in high-value and complex M&A and private equity transactions. As head of the corporate team at Mills Selig, he manages major projects and problem solve to resolve issues and deliver the right outcome for clients.

Mr Guy's recent landmark deals include advising shareholders of Novosco Group on the sale of the company to CANCOM Ltd and advising Bamford Bus Company on the acquisition of the Wrightbus business out of administration.

John Kearns brings 20 years' experience in extensive corporate law and restructuring practice to the firm. He acted for First Derivatives PLC in its acquisition of KX Systems Inc.