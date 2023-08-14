New share issue helps Belfast antibody engineering firm reach profitability

Fusion Antibodies plc was created as a spin out from Queen's University Belfast

Directors of an antibody engineering firm in Belfast are receiving shares in lieu of a portion of their salary as part of a restructuring programme.

Fusion Antibodies plc works with a global blue-chip client base including eight of the top 10 global pharmaceutical companies by revenue.

Created as a spin out from Queen's University Belfast in 2001, the firm said it has now reached profitability following the restructuring process.

Dr Adrian Kinkaid, CEO of Fusion, said: “The recent restructuring, whilst difficult for all those involved, was required to ensure the business had the financial resources required to reach profitability. This is now the case, and we continue to focus on delivering the plan.”

Listed on the AIM, the contract research organisation provides discovery, design, and optimisation services for therapeutic antibodies supplied to the global healthcare market.

It announced plans to raise approximately £1.67m through cost savings and restructuring plans back in May.

Fusion Antibodies has since undertaken and completed a restructuring process, and is said to be on track to reduce annualised costs by approximately £2.2m.

The firm said it would continue to expend cash in a planned manner to grow its trading aspects including development of new services stemming from research and development projects.

As part of the cash saving measures, certain directors will be issued new ordinary shares in Fusion in settlement of a portion of their salary.

The firm was admitted to trade on AIM in December 2017, with its services including antigen expression, antibody production, purification and sequencing, antibody humanisation using Fusion's proprietary CDRx TM platform and the production of antibody generating stable cell lines to provide material for use in clinical trials.

Since 2012, it has successfully sequenced and expressed over 250 antibodies and completed over 200 humanisation projects.

Its mission is to enable pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies to develop innovative products in a timely and cost-effective manner for the benefit of the global healthcare industry.

The global monoclonal antibody therapeutics market was valued at $135.4bn (£106.6bn) in 2018 and is forecast to surpass $212.6bn (£167.4bn) in 2022.

In 2017, seven of the world's 10 top selling drugs were antibody-based therapeutics with the combined annual sales of these drugs exceeding $63.2bn (£49.8bn).