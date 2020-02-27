New Sports Direct store on the way for Lisburn

The new Sports Direct branch will occupy the former H&M unit at Lisburn’s Bow Street Mall

Sports Direct is opening a new store in the former H&M unit at Bow Street Mall in Lisburn.

The store will occupy a space extending to 15,200 sq ft and provide a range of sporting and fashion goods.

A spokesman for the company welcomed the news.

"This is a major part of Sport Direct's brand elevation strategy, which will see a huge investment in a number of new stores while upgrading existing ones across the UK and Ireland," they said.

"This is the strategic vision of the business as it aims to meet the demands of an ever more sophisticated consumer who is increasingly looking for not only good value, but an enhanced shopping experience."

Sports Direct is run by Frasers Group plc.