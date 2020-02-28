New Stena Line vessel Edda sails into Belfast

The new Stena Edda has sailed into Belfast and is undergoing trials before welcoming passengers on the route to Liverpool.

The new vessel has been planned and built over six years, including design development in Sweden.

After sailing into Belfast at dawn after a four-week voyage from China, the new ferry took part in successful berthing trials at Belfast Harbour's VT2 Terminal.

A new access ramp has been built to accommodate the multi-million-pound ferry in Belfast.

The ferry has 40% more deck capacity, 40% more cabins and 30% more fuel efficiency than current vessels on the route.

It will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 passengers, 120 cars in its dedicated garage deck and 3,100 lane metres of freight.

Stena Edda is part of a nine-figure investment by Stena Line in three new vessels and port upgrades.

The Edda is the first of two new ferries that will run on the popular Belfast-Liverpool route.