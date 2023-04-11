New tariffs should end abuse of EV charging points

DfE urged to swiftly address disparity in grid connection costs for Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland’s electric vehicle network is disadvantaged by grid connection costs of up to 10 times more than other regions of the UK and Ireland, according to a spokesperson for the sector.

Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland (EVANI) chair Mark McCall said his members were awaiting publication of a Utility Regulator consultation on the pricing issue and would be seeking “subsequent swift action from the Department for the Economy to redress this burden”.

“We are currently disadvantaged by having the most expensive grid connection costs across the UK and Ireland,” said Mr McCall. “One charge point operator (CPO) recently told us costs here are 10 times what they pay in other regions.”

And access to charging points for drivers without off-street parking is among further issues needing addressing as ESB introduces pay-as-you-go tariffs at public charging points across NI this month.

McCall said his members broadly welcome the introduction of charges by the electricity supplier on April 26.

EV drivers have used its public charging points for free for more a decade. But the incentive has resulted in many drivers leaving their vehicles on chargers for days at a time.

“As EVs have become more popular, the abuse of the free ESB chargers, along with the lack of their upkeep, meant they were often unavailable for those that needed them,” said Mr McCall.

“So, the vast majority of EVANI members welcome this announcement. While we are also pleased to see the introduction of overstay fees, we believe the current single payment does not incentivise someone to move on if they have already been fined.

“We also look forward to ESB introducing recurring overstay fees, something they tell us they are committed to.”

Recent energy price rises have widened the gap between running costs for drivers topping up at home and those forced to use public chargers such as apartment dwellers.

“So instead of the extremely favourable rate of around £0.04 per mile most EV drivers currently enjoy, having no driveway means prices start around £0.14 per mile, which is approaching the cost of fossil fuels,” he said.

EVANI has written to the Department for Infrastructure seeking introduction of a pilot scheme for potential solutions such as running cables under pavements to connect EVs to owners’ dwellings.

It also supports Quentin Wilson’s FairCharge campaign for VAT on public charging to be reduced from 20% to 5%, to match the rate paid by those charging at home.

Beyond increased availability of chargers, Mr McCall said EV drivers should expect to see a raft of further benefits following ESB’s introduction of charges.

“The end of the no-fee service also removes the barrier for some other charge point operators entering the market here, believing that, up until now, it has been impossible to compete with the free offer,” he said.

“The launch of payments also provides a business model for the network’s maintenance, and in return EV drivers will expect to see swift action from ESB to swap out and upgrade its old equipment.

“ESB says it is making a £10m investment in the network, £3.27m of which is from the Levelling Up Fund, and it has committed to commence the replacement programme for the slower 22kW AC chargers at the end of this month.

“However, there is no detailed timeline around the replacements and expansion of the much-needed DC rapid charging network, other than the statement that the project will be completed by the end of 2024.”

ESB operates the largest EV charging network on the island of Ireland totalling more than 1,350 charging points, including 319 in NI.

From April 26, EV drivers using its network will be able to charge their vehicle on a pay-as-you-go basis or as members.

Membership costs £4.99 a month and is aimed at customers using the network more than five times a month, who will pay fast charging costs of 46.2p/kWh. Pay-as-you-go customers are charged 49p/kWh.