New Titanic Quarter apartments to be called Loft Lines

A new residential area of 800 apartments at Titanic Quarter is to be called The Loft Lines with an outdoor area for sports and exercise, it will be announced today.

Northern Ireland developer Lacuna Developments, Wales-based Watkin Jones Group, Titanic Quarter Limited and Belfast Harbour are working on the project.

It will be made up of private rented, social and affordable apartment homes.

Community consultations over the plans take place on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

The developers said The Loft Lines would be a fully managed site, with rent covering Wi-Fi, gym, and other extras such as a front-of-house concierge service.

And they said other amenities on the site were “unseen in Belfast to date” such as resident lounges, sports and recreational spaces, gyms, flexible working space, cinema rooms and children’s play areas.

They were described as appealing to a range of families, young professionals and downsizers. Housing will range from one to three bed homes or studios.

One-fifth of the apartments will be social and affordable apartments homes.

And the area is also designed with a wide public promenade incorporated into the Maritime Mile, which provides an historic guide to the area.

A spokesman said the developers are working with Maritime Belfast to ensure the area is “enriched by art, nature and history”.

The site will feature the one-acre South Yard Square, a public area including a sports park for exercise classes and outdoor events. There will also be space for a coffee shop, restaurant and shops, and a creche.

Anthony Best, director of Lacuna Developments, said: “The Loft Lines is a flagship project for Belfast that will build a new city centre community from the ground up… We want it to be a site that’s shared by those who live and visit, bringing back more of the life and vibrancy that the shipyards had and complementing the other development underway in Titanic Quarter.

"We look forward to engaging with more people through the community consultation and hearing their views on our plans.”

Alex Pease, chief investment officer of Watkin Jones, said: “This fantastic scheme reflects Belfast’s ambition, anticipating how people want to live in the city now and for decades to come.

"The managed homes in The Loft Lines will deliver unrivalled amenities and services for residents to enjoy, alongside stunning interior design.

"This will introduce a lifestyle-first model that is popular in many other successful cities across the world.”

“As well as being able to enjoy the river, people living in these new homes will join a vibrant, diverse and inclusive community with access to welcoming outside spaces, not to mention unparalleled connectivity to the city centre that encourages sustainable and healthy living.”

The developers said they’d already spoken to more than 100 city stakeholders ahead of the pre-application community consultation events, which will be held on Zoom on Tuesday and Thursday next week.

Plans will be presented in detail and participants can ask questions.

There are already around 470 apartments at Titanic Quarter's ARC development. Lacuna and Watkin Jones have already worked on developments including student flats in the city centre.