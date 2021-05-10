New UK leadership role for Deloitte’s NI chief

Business advisory firm Deloitte has announced a new role on its UK leadership team for Jackie Henry, lead partner in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Henry will be managing partner for people and purpose UK-wide. From this month, Deloitte said her role will be to “provide leadership of Deloitte’s UK people strategy and purpose agenda, focusing on inclusion and wellbeing.

She will continue to lead the Deloitte practice in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Henry started her career with Deloitte in Belfast 31 years ago and has been lead partner in Northern Ireland for the past seven years.

She has also served as people and purpose lead for Deloitte’s UK consulting business over the last two years. Deloitte said a commitment to diversity, inclusion and social mobility had been a focus for Mrs Henry in her career, and that she had made particular efforts to build skills and provide access to education for people across Northern Ireland.

He efforts have included setting up Deloitte’s Belfast Delivery Centre, which includes the creation of Deloitte’s BrightStart Degree and Graduate academy programmes.

Mrs Henry said: “The last year has reminded us more than ever of the importance of putting people and purpose at the heart of our business.

“I am delighted to be appointed UK people and purpose managing partner. We are a people business and my priority is to put the voice of our people at the centre of our business strategy to deliver an impact that matters.”

In an interview with Belfast Telegraph in 2017, Mrs Henry described how working in her dad’s north Belfast corner shop had helped teach her about business.

“My first job was in daddy’s corner shop and I started there when I was about 15 and I kept that on while I was in university. Working in the shop taught me a huge amount about running a business, managing customers and to not to take myself too seriously.”

Deloitte also announced that Lisa Stott will be the first woman to lead Deloitte’s tax and legal service line, while Kirsty Newman has been appointed UK market chair.

Richard Houston, Deloitte senior partner and chief executive, said: “I have no doubt that the wealth of experience and expertise Jackie, Kirsty and Lisa will bring to their new positions and the leadership of

the UK firm will further reinforce our inclusive culture and our purpose of making a positive impact on clients, our people and wider society.”

Deloitte’s former offices in Belfast’s Bedford Street were sold this year after hitting the market for £2.5m.

The firm is on the move to new offices in the former Ewart Building in nearby Bedford Square.