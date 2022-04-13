New Wetherspoons pubs in Belfast in doubt as buildings go on sale

Wetherspoon's bought a former JJB sports shop on Royal Avenue in Belfast with a view to turning it into a pub

Pub chain Wetherspoon's bought a former Methodist Church on University Road in Belfast with a view to turning it into a pub

Plans for two new JD Wetherspoon pubs for Belfast are now in doubt as the buildings are placed on sale, Ulster Business can reveal.

The UK-wide pub chain had bought two buildings – a former Methodist Church in the university area and a former JJB Sports on Royal Avenue – amid plans to open two new bars.

But both properties are now back on the market, being sold by commercial property firm Lambert Smith Hampton.

Both properties have previously been granted planning permission for pubs.

JD Wetherspoon had said it would create around 100 jobs through two new pubs in the city, including one at the former Methodist church on University Road, which is a listed building, and another in Royal Avenue.

The firm’s founder, Tim Martin, previously said he was keen to get both pubs opened as soon as possible, in order to benefit from the influx of students expected to descend on the city centre with the opening of Ulster University’s new Belfast campus.

The former Methodist Church on University Road has gone on sale for offers in excess of £750,000.

Sales documents show potential uses for the development, including residential and student accommodation.

Meanwhile, the Royal Avenue property is now on the market for £850,000.

JD Wetherspoon has been contacted for comment.