Newly qualified solicitors offered £40k salary at Belfast office of multinational practice

An international law firm with offices in Belfast is now paying £40,000 to newly qualified solicitors here as the war for talent continues in the profession.

Pinsent Masons, which employs 100 lawyers and support staff in Belfast, has upped the salary by 30% from £31,000.

Four lawyers will come through as newly qualified in September, while the practice, which is based in London and has 25 offices around the UK, will also take on six new trainees over the next year.

Andrea McIlroy-Rose, partner and head of its Belfast office, said pandemic-era changes to working practices had prompted pay increases.

The adoption of working from home has enabled lawyers living in Northern Ireland to work for practices in Great Britain on high salaries, while continuing to base themselves at home.

Ms McIlroy-Rose said: “The Belfast office has also concentrated this year upon reviewing the remuneration and benefits packages we offer in order to attract and retain the best people and as a consequence of the change in working practices which has resulted from the pandemic.

“We have retained the real flexibility which the firm has always been known for, but, conscious of the competition from Dublin and the rest of the UK to work in different locations, we have rebased our salaries beyond the local market levels to help encourage our talented people to remain in or return to Northern Ireland.”

She added: “Along with the increased salaries, the firm offers a wide range of benefits, from market-leading health cover and mental health support to our maternity and family policies such as our new global family leave policy which allows new parents to take up to 16 weeks’ fully paid leave. There is a wealth of talent in Northern Ireland and we are committed to encouraging as much growth and opportunity here as we can.”

Pinsent Masons commented on its changing remuneration policy as it revealed financial figures for the practice as a whole. It said revenue had increased by just under 6% to £531.1m over the year. Profits per equity partner (PEP) were up from £636,000 to £739,000.

The firm also said it was advancing a strategy to build itself into a professional services business “with law at the core”.

Prominent deals for the Belfast office in the past year include successfully taking a case to the Supreme Court; acting in the acquisition by property funds, including Lone Star and Kennedy Wilson, of a number of retail parks and an industrial portfolio worth over £700m; and the acquisition of more than 100 wind projects and wind farms across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Over 50% of the partners and legal directors in the Belfast office are female.

In an interview with Business Telegraph this week, Law Society president Brigid Napier said the high salaries paid by firms in Great Britain to lawyers who continue to base themselves here could not be matched by smaller, home-grown firms.

The £40,000 wage packet for newly qualified entrants is thought to be one of the highest in Northern Ireland for the profession.

The Times has reported that newly qualified solicitors at Herbert Smith Freehills in London were now being paid £120,000.

Median annual earnings for all full-time employees in Northern Ireland are £29,000, according to the Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings (ASHE), which was last published in October last year.