Newry firm Murdocks cements Irish deal

Newry-based building supplies firm Murdock Builders Merchants has completed its purchase of Brooks Group, appointing a former McAleer and Rushe boss as its new chief executive.

The sale sees Brooks Group, which had been owned by Wales-based Premier Forest Products Group, return to its Irish roots for the first time in 40 years.

The transaction received clearance from the Republic's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission recently, paving the way for the appointment of James Higgins.

Previously, Mr Higgins held the post of group finance director at one the UK’s largest design and build construction firms, McAleer and Rushe in Co Tyrone. He is also a chartered accountant with extensive construction industry experience.

The purchase of Brooks means Murdocks now own Brooks Builders Merchants and Dublin Plywood and Veneer (DPV).

Director Ciaran Murdock said: “We are very pleased to have completed our acquisition of Brooks, which has resulted in the establishment of a strong competitive force in the market with significant reach throughout the island of Ireland.

“The acquisition of Brooks is an important strategic development for the business that will significantly broaden our footprint in the Republic.”

He thanked former chief executive Ann Morgan, who will retire from the business later this year, adding: “We’re pleased that James has joined Murdocks as CEO designate, succeeding Ann who has done an excellent job over the past 15 years.

“I would like to thank Ann for her fantastic contribution in guiding the Murdock Group to its strong market position on the island of Ireland ideally placed for her successor. James’s experience will add further value to the business, particularly as we commence integration.”

Mr Higgins said: “I look forward to leading an exciting new chapter for the combined business, which we are confident will provide us with a solid platform for further expansion.”

Murdocks has 10 branches and two timber processing facilities in NI as well as four merchant outlets in the Republic. Brooks has seven builders’ merchants in the South, while DPV’s timber site is in Dublin.