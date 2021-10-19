Newry rug firm invests £2m in Liverpool base

Newry-based rug retailer, Kukoon, is investing £2m in a new distribution centre in Liverpool creating up to 50 new jobs.

Founded by brother and sister Paul and Clare Vallely, Kukoon sells rugs to customers in more than 60 countries, online and from its two showrooms in Belfast and Newry.

Its latest investment has been made possible following a £1.75m funding package from Danske Bank.

During the pandemic, Kukoon doubled its product range and trebled its workforce to 90 people. It says more growth is on the cards.

Managing director Paul Vallely said: “Online retail, particularly for home furnishings, has been a good market to be in during the pandemic and we invested in both our products and our people to make sure we were well positioned to take advantage of growth opportunities.

“If we continue to grow as we have been I can see us taking on another 20 to 30 more people in the next year.”

Oonagh Murtagh, head of south business centre at Danske Bank, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to support this fantastic family business which has built a brilliant reputation for the quality of both its products and its service to customers in a range of export markets, and the team at Danske Bank look forward to working closely with them.”