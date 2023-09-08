Newry ship outfitting firm announces $150m new work as it creates 100 new jobs

MJM Group in Newry has announced $150m in new work for 2023/24. Previously, it's worked on projects including the fit-out of cruise ship the Azamara Pursuit

Northern Ireland ship outfitting firm MJM Marine has said it’s won $150m of new work in the global cruise industry for 2023/24.

The Newry-based business create more than 100 new jobs as a result of the new work, bringing its workforce to 300.

The company is due to give more detail about new contracts this morning on board cruise ship Celebrity Apex, docked in Belfast. Celebrity Cruises is a brand in the Royal Caribbean Group, and one of MJM Marine’s trade partners.

The company said its strong order book includes seven of the world’s biggest brands, with delivery taking place across the world including Singapore, Europe and The Bahamas.

Gary Annett, CEO MJM Marine, said: “We are delighted to be here this morning on Celebrity Apex with a number of our team to make this announcement. We have a really exciting growth trajectory and new opportunities right across the business.

"The new roles are predominantly based at our headquarters in Newry and range from operations and project management to commercial and other business support roles. This represents a multi-million-pound GVA (Gross Value Add) to the local economy in salary contribution and significantly more in value to the local and national supply chain.

“There are more than 500 cruise ships active at the moment with regular refit and upgrade schedules. We have visibility of the future requirements, so we are confident of a buoyant long term project pipeline.”

Naoimh McConville, group managing director at parent company Rathbane Group, added: “We are thrilled to announce the next phase of growth for MJM Marine. We are committed to strengthening our operations by investing for the future to make a positive impact for our people and planet.

“To achieve this, we are launching an extensive recruitment drive aimed at attracting top talent, to complement our dynamic team. Our people are the force behind driving innovation and delivering industry firsts, which is the platform for our strong culture and performance.

"We take pride in our record for securing repeat business and the development of collaborative client relationships, with brands who entrust us time and again with their refit work.”

MJM Marine is hosting an open recruitment day on Saturday from 10am to 1pm at its headquarters in Carnbane Business Park, Newry. The event is drop in and will include factory and office tours, with interviews on the day.