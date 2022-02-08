Newry sports tech firm signs major US deal

STATSports is now on the hunt for 10 new staff after latest contract

Ambassadors: STATSports’ lineup of world-famous athletes who act as ambassadors for its devices

Newry-based sports performance tech firm, STATSports is recruiting 10 new team members as it reveals it has signed a major deal with US Youth Soccer (USYS).

The recruitment process is ongoing and will bring the team at the firm’s Newry headquarters to 160.

STATSports latest partnership with USYS will see the firm deliver wearable tech to the National League Elite 64 players, a new league within youth soccer in the US.

USYS is the largest youth sports organisation in the world with nearly three million players in total.

Within the United States, STATSports has already partnered with US Soccer’s Men’s and Women’s National Team programmes, as well as its youth national teams.

It has also been the technology provider for many Major League Soccer clubs and all of the National Women’s Soccer League clubs. STATSports also includes US soccer stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tyler Adams, Tim Weah, and Caden Clark as global ambassadors.

In Europe the company’s devices are worn by athletes including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Alex Morgan, Mo Salah and Neymar.

Its technology is also used by Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus and PSG, as well as Brazil, England and Belgium.

STATSports will now bring the same technology and metrics to US Youth Soccer and Elite 64, with further opportunities for players at all levels of US Youth Soccer and within its 54 State Associations.

According to the company, the FIFA-approved GPS tracker provides data to make players faster, stronger and perform at their physical best by competing against themselves and their peers.

Data that Elite 64 players receive will allow them to compare themselves to other elite-level players within US Youth Soccer and give them the opportunity to see how they match up to some of the world’s top professional players.

STATSports co-founder Sean O’Connor said: “The fact that US Youth Soccer is putting STATSports data at the forefront of player development is a huge statement of intent. What has been a core part of the elite game is now being made available to Elite 64 players and all aspiring US Youth Soccer players.

"Our physical performance data has been shaping the development of young soccer players across the world for several years now.”

US Youth Soccer National League Commissioner Simon Collins said: “STATSports is a world leader. Their devices are worn by top Premier League, MLS, NWSL and National Teams.

"Their data provides the players and coaches with valuable information to elevate individual and team performances. By connecting STATSports to the top players in US Youth Soccer — the largest youth sports organisation in the world — this will help to raise the standard of play for soccer in the United States and beyond.

"I am very excited to see how our National League players enjoy the interactive experience STATSports brings to the table, as well as how coaches utilise the data to aid in the player development process.”