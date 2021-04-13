Newry tech company Machine Eye wins £75,000 grant

From left: Trevor Anderson of Belfast Harbour, Brendan Digney, founder of Machine Eye, Mark Gibson from BT and Kathleen Garrett from Techstart

A tech business in Newry which uses artificial intelligence to prevent farm and industrial accidents has won a £75,000 proof of concept grant from Belfast Harbour and Techstart Ventures.

Machine Eye, which was founded by Brendan Digney, will also get practical support from Belfast Harbour, after winning the competition for innovative thinkers.

Telecoms giant BT will offer expert support and access to the 5G private network being developed in partnership with Belfast Harbour.

Machine Eye has developed an intelligent safety system for agricultural and industrial machinery using artificial intelligence and computer vision.

It has created a "human protection platform" which can intervene seconds before an accident happens in an outdoor industrial setting - saving lives in the process.

Belfast Harbour said the competition aligned with its ambition to stimulate innovation and keep employees, customers and visitors safe.

Mr Digney said: "Machine Eye aims to act as a safety net, providing protection for all those in primary industries, regardless of whether they are a worker or bystander. By analysing human and machine behaviour, Machine Eye acts ahead of time, identifying and preventing accidents before they've a chance to develop.

"We are really excited to have won the competition as it provides us with funding to deploy our proof of concept system, pilot hardware and develop capabilities further for practical commercial use. The opportunity to work alongside Belfast Harbour and BT in the operational harbour environment will also be invaluable."

Trevor Anderson, infrastructure and business transformation director at Belfast Harbour said it could see the benefits of Machine Eye's technology for the port, where pedestrians and heavy machinery operate in close proximity.

Kathleen Garrett, proof of concept manager at Techstart - which invests seed capital in Scotland and NI - said: "Machine Eye has a unique opportunity to work closely with the people who will use its product while it is still being developed. We have found that building early versions of products with the close involvement of a first customer can be really helpful. We are hopeful this initiative will help the company to accelerate its high growth potential."

Mark Gibson, business development director at BT in NI, said: "As one of the largest investors of innovation in the UK, BT is delighted to be providing Machine Eye with access to our 5G network as well as offering our business expertise to help the company to develop and grow this innovative concept.

"5G can deliver massive benefits to business and industry. Not only will the network provide Machine Eye with ultra-fast speeds and the reliability needed to launch their business, but it will help improve operational efficiency and productivity, fast knowledge transfer and higher employee satisfaction and engagement.

"We look forward to working with Brendan and his team to support them as they grow their new business."

Other entries to the competition included innovations relating to lone working and industrial Internet of Things, such as worker biometrics, movement tracking, usage stats, productivity, maintenance and health and safety training.