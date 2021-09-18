Next deal keeps Gap brand alive in Northern Ireland

Gap’s two remaining shops in Northern Ireland will shut their doors today. Credit: Mark Kerrison

Gap’s two remaining shops in Northern Ireland will shut their doors today — but a deal struck with a one-time rival means shoppers will be able to continue to source the brand’s products.

Gap, which announced in July it was closing all 81 stores across the UK and Ireland, revealed it has forged a deal with Next to sell clothing and other products online, in certain outlets and via click and collect.

But some details of the deal, including which Next brick and mortar outlets shoppers will be able to browse and buy Gap items, have yet to be worked out.

The two companies, announcing the partnership yesterday, said the Shop-in-Shops service will be available at selected outlets while they will “offer extensive click-and-collect options for online customers beginning in 2022”.

It is not clear which of the 19 Next outlets across the region will offer in-store shopping for Gap products, if any. “There’s no detail yet on which stores either in NI or on the mainland will have Gap shop in shops,” a Next spokesperson said.

Click and collect for Gap will be available in all Next stores that currently offer the service.

Gap’s two remaining stores, at The Boulevard in Banbridge and The Junction in Antrim, will close today.

Its Belfast outlet in Donegall Place closed in July.

Under the agreement, New York-listed Gap will continue to produce clothing ranges but Next will take over the day-to-day selling of the products in the UK and Ireland.

The companies will form a joint venture, with Next owning 51%.

“Next is delighted at the prospect of its Total Platform supporting Gap on the next stage of development of their world-renowned brand,” said Next chief executive Lord Simon Wolfson.