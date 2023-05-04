NI A6 road contractor in court over river pollution charges

The new A6 dual carriageway between Derry and Dungiven

Companies accused of polluting rivers during the construction of the A6 road project have appeared at Londonderry Magistrates Court.

Sacyr, Wills Bros and Somague (SWS), whose addresses were given as Foreglen Road in the Killaloo area of Derry and York Lane in Belfast, face 14 charge sheets listing 59 alleged offences linked to pollution of waterways.

SWS was awarded the contract to design and construct the A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe road, part of a massive project to improve connections between Derry and Belfast.

Offences allege SWS polluted the Wood Burn River at Dungiven numerous times between June and December 2019, the Bracanea Stream, a tributary of the River Faughan on May 29, 2020, the Foreglen River in Claudy on March 8, 2020 and the Burntollet River on February 26, 2020.

In addition, SWS was charged with 42 offences linked to “causing deleterious matter” to enter the River Faughan between August 2019 and June 2020.

The River Faughan is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) because it contains habitat types and/or species which are rare or threatened within a European context including Atlantic salmon.

A member of the River Faughan Anglers was in court to take notes.

At court on Thursday, the judge said papers were “extremely voluminous” which he hadn’t been advised of when picking them up.

“I want a chance to dip my toe in the water, so to speak,” he added.

The judge wanted to read over expert reports and to hear evidence on Friday morning.

Central to the case is drone footage, the court heard, which shows the Burntollet River extending from Derry towards Belfast which shows settlement ponds and a pump which was installed after an incident.

The case was adjourned to Friday morning.