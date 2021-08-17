NI agri-food firm Devenish ready to help drive forward Irish farming

Richard Kennedy, chief executive of Devenish; Owen Brennan, executive chair of Devenish; Frank O’Mara, director of research at Teagasc and Gerry Boyle, director at Teagasc

NI agri-food firm Devenish has partnered with Irish State agency Teagsac to prepare the Irish farming sector for environmental targets.

Teagasc, the agri-food authority, and Devenish will deliver new technologies to help farms and the wider industry meet eco targets.

It’s hoped the work will help the Irish farming sector to become one of the most sustainable in the world with a lower carbon than other nations.

They will work under the SignPost Programme, a Teagasc campaign to prompt climate action by all Irish farmers.

Roberta McDonald, sustainable solutions lead at Devenish, said the effort needed to instil sustainability in the industry is “considerable”. She said: “Our ambition is to provide solutions to achieve change in the sector through a blend of innovative and original technologies, backed by research and science.”

Professor Frank O’Mara, director of research at Teagasc, said the partnership “will help the agri industry play its part in meeting the climate challenge”.