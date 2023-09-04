NI agriculture company wins planning permission for £4.5m Moira site

Fane Valley group chairman Trevor Lockhart marking 120 years of the co-op this year, with chairman Patrick Savage

Agriculture and food processing giant Fane Valley has won planning permission for new £4.5m premises in Co Down.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council’s planning committee has given the go-ahead to the co-op’s plans for a 5,500 sq m office and industrial unit at Glenavy Road in Moira.

The site will be used as a distribution and storage hub for Fane Valley Group’s online sales of agriculture supplies and for supplying its 17 retail stores across Northern Ireland.

The planning application was submitted by Belfast-based planning advisors Clyde Shanks and is expected to create 25 full-time jobs.

The council’s planning committee has also granted approval to an application for nine modern industrial units on the Comber Road in Dundonald, which is expected to attract further investment to the area.

The new units will offer modern manufacturing space, the council said, with parking for cars and bicycles as well as landscaping.

Alderman Martin Gregg, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “This is really positive news for Lisburn and Castlereagh and in particular, the villages of Dundonald and Moira.

“Both these projects will bring immediate employment and economic benefits to both areas and will help to continue to grow the council’s business prospects.

"By investing and developing new infrastructure we can help create more and better jobs for the people who live in Lisburn and Castlereagh.”