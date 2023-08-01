NI airports ‘losing £5m a year in duty free revenue’

Passengers and visitors are being denied the same opportunity as elsewhere in GB and the Republic of Ireland

Belfast International, Belfast City and the City of Derry airports are calling on the UK Government and European Commission to reinstate duty free for flights from Northern Ireland to the EU.

Post-Brexit, Northern Ireland’s airports are losing an estimated £5m per year after duty free was withdrawn from flights to GB and the EU, according to figures from York Aviation supplied by the UK Travel Retail Forum.

After the UK formally left the EU, duty free shopping at GB airports was extended to include EU destinations in January 2021.

However, its implementation here was postponed pending ongoing negotiations between the UK and EU over the NI Protocol.

But following agreement on the Windsor Framework, the Forum is now representing NI’s three main airports in calling for the return of duty free facilities to Northern Ireland’s airports.

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International Airport, said: “It is critical that the UK Government and EU move quickly to restore balance, equality and fairness for the people of Northern Ireland as we are currently left with the worst of both worlds.

“We have raised this matter directly with HM Treasury, the Cabinet Office and the Northern Ireland Office, as well as our local political parties.

“It is simply indefensible that the millions of passengers travelling through our airports are placed at such a significant disadvantage to those travelling through GB or Republic of Ireland airports. This is costing millions of pounds in lost sales and is impacting employment and investment opportunities.

“We urge the UK Government and EU to sort this issue out as a matter of urgency as there can be no credible or justifiable reason for not doing so.”

Duty free sales contribute more than £900m in GDP to the UK economy, according to the 2023 figures from York Aviation, supporting local economies and jobs and generating significant non-aeronautical revenue for airports.

And Airports Council International cites non-aeronautical revenue as accounting for as much as 40% of an airport’s total revenue, with smaller, regional airports dependent on it for reinvestment, capital expenditure and new route development.

With Northern Ireland’s economy relatively small in size, the lost revenue is significant and has a knock-on effect on its growing food and drink sector without duty free as a potential market for goods.

Reinstating duty free would allow regional food and drink producers to showcase their products to a new international customer base, and deliver real economic growth beyond the airports, said the Forum.

And Michele Shirlow, chief executive of Food NI, concurs. “The airports provide a vital opportunity for people to take a little bit of our homegrown food and drink away with them as a gift, or to enjoy overseas,” said Ms Shirlow.

“Northern Ireland has such a vibrant choice of food and drink and it would be important to have a level playing field so that we can showcase our gins, whiskeys, teas, breads and cheese.”

The Forum highlights the Windsor Framework agreement back in February as marking a significant improvement in the relationship between the EU and the UK.

With its stated aims including protection of NI’s place within the UK and delivering real economic benefits to the people of NI, it said restoring duty free to airports here would help deliver on both aims.

As well as placing Northern Ireland’s airports on an equal footing to other airports in the UK, it could deliver economic benefits in terms of generated income, jobs creation and a potential improvement in connectivity, as well as boosting the food and drink sector.

Currently, NI is uniquely disadvantaged rather than afforded “the best of both worlds” by the Framework as promised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said the Forum.

Nigel Keal, chair of the UK Travel Retail Forum, said: “The return of duty free post-Brexit has proven incredibly popular with consumers, with overseas retailers seeing significant increases in sales of duty free goods to departing UK passengers.

“This has been a crucial financial support as the aviation and travel retail sectors recover from the Covid-19 pandemic. Preventing airports and businesses in Northern Ireland from accessing this revenue stream is unfair. It puts them at a competitive disadvantage to the rest of the UK and to the rest of Europe.

“On behalf of the industry, the travel retail industry is calling on the Westminster Government and the EU Commission to work together to level the playing field and bring the rules on duty free at Northern Irish airports in line with rules at their British and European counterparts.”

Steve Frazer, managing director at City of Derry Airport, said: “Excluding Northern Ireland’s airports from duty free shopping further erodes our ability to offer attractive and competitive options, which the modern traveller expects. Our three airports’ combined growth has slowed significantly while competing with zero air passenger duty across the rest of the island’s airports, many of which have thrived through supportive policies conducive to economic growth.

“NI’s exclusion from the advantages of duty free enjoyed in our neighbouring ports and airports adds to that already uneven playing field.

“We would request a collaborative review to remove yet another competitive disadvantage for our industry, considering our unique geography and the economic potential associated with visitors to our region.”

Katy Best, commercial director at Belfast City Airport, added: “Duty free shopping is a huge asset for many passengers to look forward to when travelling.

“By denying Northern Ireland duty free shopping status, NI passengers and visitors are being denied the same opportunity as elsewhere in GB and the Republic of Ireland. Also, businesses and airports like Belfast City are being denied the opportunity to deliver key revenue which underpins continued investment in access and employment.

“Though we are sure this was not the intention of the Windsor Framework, we would urge its authors to work with industry to resolve this important issue.”

The UK Travel Retail Forum has more than 55 members, including most major UK airports, regional hubs, travel retailers, food and beverage outlets, ferries, ports and international train operators.