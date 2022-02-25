NI Asda staff to get part of £27.8m UK-wide pay-packet boost

More than 3,000 Asda staff here will share a £27.8m bonus pot in their February pack packet the retailer has said.

It means the average bonus for an employee who works full time at stores here will amount to £413. Those who come under hourly-paid employees will receive £269.

Asda said 103,000 hourly-paid store colleagues across the UK, including more 3,000 here Northern Ireland, will share the bonus pot.

Asda remains the only supermarket to offer hourly-paid store colleagues a bonus scheme once they have completed a three-month probationary period and colleagues at 17 stores in Northern Ireland will receive a payout.

In addition to the bonus, Asda also offers its staff a benefits package, which includes 10% off shopping in store and online, a company pension scheme and discounts on a range of services and activities.

Hayley Tatum, Asda’s people director, said: “This payout is only possible thanks to the continued hard work and dedication of our store colleagues. They did a fantastic job serving millions of customers last year, often in challenging circumstances due to the pandemic, and their bonuses are well deserved.”

Asda holds a 16% share of the grocery market here, being the third biggest grocery multiple retailer.