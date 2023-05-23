NI averts recession but ‘day of reckoning is ahead’: report

Northern Ireland is likely to avoid recession thanks to a better than expected economic performance, a report said today.

But economists warned that a “budgetary day of reckoning" is looming, with tough decisions ahead.

The Ulster University Economic Policy Centre predicted 0.1% expansion for the economy this year, with accelerated growth of 1.1% for 2024, rising to 1.9% in 2025.

However, its forecast is for expansion to then slow down slightly to 1.8% and 1.6% in 2026 and 2027.

But the think-tank added that a challenging environment will remain and warned that a functioning Executive would not save Northern Ireland from having to take tough decisions.

Gareth Hetherington, director of the centre, said: “Despite the very challenging economic environment with ‘stickier’ inflation and increasing interest rates, the local economy has proved to be a lot more resilient than many had anticipated at the beginning of the year and the most likely outcome is that a recession will be avoided, but growth will remain low this year.”

And while he said the focus on getting an Executive back was understandable, “people must understand that the next three to five years is going to be a very challenging time to be a politician whoever takes those decisions”.

"The Irish Government had its budgetary day of reckoning after the financial crisis and they established an Expenditure Review Committee, or An Bord Snip as it was known, to take a strategic approach to identifying spending priorities and importantly areas where funding should cease.

"The current crisis represents our budgetary day of reckoning and we should be taking a similar strategic approach to identifying priorities.”

And for business, attracting talent remained a stubborn challenge because growth in the working age population had slowed down.

Mr Hetherington said: “The challenges of attracting talent have been brewing for some time. Although the growth in the working age population has been slowing for over a decade, the fallout from the financial crisis meant that there was significant supply in the labour market and the problems were not immediately obvious.

“However, as we emerge from the pandemic the labour market is much tighter and the number of young people leaving education is not growing at a pace sufficient to fill vacancies in the economy."

Business might need to start investing more and even automate jobs previously done by people.

“There will also be a focus on government to re-engage the economically inactive and a local Executive may want to lobby Westminster for greater immigration powers.”

The. UUEPC also identified policies which could supported a more dynamic economy.

"Encouraging high levels of business start-up, particularly in areas with a capacity for innovation and growth is central to achieving those goals.

"The UUEPC research found that in high productivity sectors such as ICT and professional services, start-ups had higher levels of turnover per employee than those exiting, which is positive for continued growth.

“Looking forward, policy makers should therefore focus on identifying the barriers to start-up in these sectors and also ensure entrepreneurs have access to capital and a skilled labour force.”