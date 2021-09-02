NI bosses ‘get cold feet over remote working’: survey

Remote working has become a much more normal part of life since the pandemic began (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bosses in Northern Ireland are becoming less enthusiastic about home working as they rediscover the benefits of the office, according to a report.

The Global CEO Outlook by business advisory firm KPMG said there had been a “significant decline” in the numbers of chief executives here who were planning to downsize their office space.

And overall, bosses on this side of the border were less likely than those in the Republic to have employees working remotely for more than two days a week.

At 72%, just under three-quarters of respondents in Northern Ireland were confident about the economy, compared to 80% of respondents in 2019.

Chief executives had identified joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and strategic alliances as their main post-pandemic growth strategy.

Johnny Hanna, partner in charge for KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland is relatively well positioned to return to more normal patterns of business activity and our CEOs are actively looking at growth strategies to help them get ahead of the competition.

"However, they are also acutely aware that they need to deliver on issues such as the future of work, cyber security, disruptive technology and supply chain issues if they are to achieve their growth ambitions.”

And chief executives here were more optimistic than those in the Republic, and those round the world, about growth prospects for the economy.

Here, 64% of bosses were upbeat, compared to 48% in the Republic and 60% overseas.

And in Northern Ireland, chief executives were getting cold feet over making major changes to how their workforce operated.

Only 16% plan to or have already downsized their physical footprint or office space as a result of the pandemic and changing working habits – down significantly from seven in ten in 2020.

Mr Hanna said: “CEOs are less likely to downsize their physical footprint compared to last year’s survey as remote working has highlighted the value offices bring in building culture, coaching and collaboration.”

However, just over one third (36%) of NI CEOs said that their organisation will have most employees working remotely at least 2 or more days a week – just under the 37% of their global counterparts.

Mr Hanna said: “The vast majority of CEOs in NI recognise that the office is still the main focal point for their operations, but we are also seeing emerging evidence that some business leaders see a growing need for flexibility and the changing nature of talent acquisition and retention.

"They are assessing operating models to attract the best talent by expanding their reach into a wider pool.”