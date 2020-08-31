NI bosses shift priorities due to impact of virus: report

Northern Ireland's company bosses are considering the wider social contributions of their businesses as they assess risks to future growth, according to a report.

The 2020 KPMG CEO Outlook showed that environment and climate change were uppermost in leaders' minds as agendas shift following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Existing concerns such as flexible working and digital transformation had also accelerated - but fewer people were confident about the performance of the global economy, compared to the findings of a survey earlier in the year.

But KPMG said chief executives here were slightly more optimistic about the growth prospects for Northern Ireland, with 44% upbeat about the economic outlook closer to home. But that is still a 36% decline from January.

Johnny Hanna, partner-in-charge of KPMG in Northern Ireland, said: "Northern Ireland's CEOs have managed through a period of unprecedented change over the last few months, facing up to the challenges which have emerged as result of the pandemic by flexing their operations and refocusing their strategies.

"As a result, they are reporting the fast tracking of transformation in areas such as digitalisation, of more flexible working alongside a renewed sense of corporate responsibility.

"And despite the challenges which CEOs have faced, environment and climate change remains top of their agenda, a sign that sustainability is firmly implanted at the heart of the economic future of Northern Ireland. Our leaders have a renewed sense of purpose which will help them to steer their businesses through the challenges in the next year and emerge stronger."

Two-thirds of Northern Ireland's CEOs say they will continue to build on their current use of digital tools. And the majority (80%) believe remote working has widened their available talent pool. One in six of respondents also said their health or the health of a family member had been affected by the virus."