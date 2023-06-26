NI building contractor set for record turnover of £425m

Co Tyrone building contractor McAleer & Rushe has said it is set for record turnover of £425m after winning new contracts in the first half of 2023.

The Cookstown-based company said it had residential and student accommodation work worth £440m for clients and investors such as Greystar, Goodstone Living and Braeburn Estates.

New projects include two housing schemes totalling 366 homes in greater London, a 338-unit build-to-rent project in Edinburgh and three student accommodation schemes in London and Nottingham providing 1,400 beds. Martin Magee, managing director of McAleer & Rushe said: “This is a very exciting time for our business with strong growth, particularly across the residential market and which complements our longstanding footprint within the student accommodation, office and hotel sectors.

“Our ongoing projects see us operating in key cities throughout the UK, particularly in and around London with more than 10 live projects in the city.

“Our strong financial position and sustained growth over recent years reflects our reputation as a reliable and competitive construction partner that delivers excellence on each and every project we undertake for a broad range of clients and funders.”

The London residential schemes for 366 homes are worth £228m in total, he said.

Mr Magee added: “It is the dedication, expertise and attention to detail of our teams, supported by our long-standing supply chain, which underpins our success and has allowed us to tackle the current and recent industry headwinds.

“It has also enabled the company to look to improve our offer to clients, evolve as a business and seek to grow our footprint into new markets such as co-living, cut and carve and later-living where we are seeing an increasing level of enquiries.”