NI business activity down as lack of Stormont casts ‘dark cloud’ over economy

Business activity in Northern Ireland slumped in July as the lack of Executive continued to overshadow the economy, a report said today.

The Ulster Bank purchasing managers’ index (PMI) said retail, construction and manufacturing activity had all declined during the month.

Demand was faltering in the economy overall, but on the plus side, staff numbers were still going up, and inflationary pressures were beginning to ease.

Yet Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the outlook among businesspeople had brightened, perhaps due to expectations that interest rates would soon reach their peak.

Mr Ramsey said: “Business conditions may have taken a turn for the worse in July but sentiment amongst local firms for the year ahead has actually picked up.

“The interest rate outlook has improved slightly but the dark cloud of no Stormont Executive looks set to remain anchored over the economy for the foreseeable future.

“Whether the new rise in optimism is well founded or misplaced — time will tell.”

But he said it was clear business activity had taken a turn for the worse in July — just like the weather.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey

“Following a notable softening in new orders during the second quarter, local businesses started the third quarter with activity falling for the first time in six months.

“The deterioration was broad-based with three of the four sectors contracting. Only services activity managed to hold up in July, albeit flatlining.

“The near-term outlook is for a further softening in demand with new orders declining for the second month running.

“All four sectors posted a fall in orders with the pace of decline the most marked within the construction and retail sectors.”

He said the slump in demand was most marked in export markets.

But on the upside, a long period of increasing prices — a phenomenon which has affected consumers as well as businesses — was now beginning to ease.

Mr Ramsey said: “Input cost inflation eased to a 38-month low with manufacturers recording their sharpest fall in their input prices since the survey began.

“This has led manufacturers to lower the price of their goods for the second month running. Inflationary pressures remain more stubborn within the construction and service industries.

“Both these sectors, unlike retail and manufacturing, reported input cost and selling price inflation well above the average rates pre-pandemic.

“Firms reliant upon imports from abroad will be pleased to see the ongoing improvement in global supply chains.”

Even though demand was decreasing, firms were increasing their staff levels across construction, manufacturing, services and retail — although the pace of recruitment was slower than in June.

The headline business activity index stood at 48.2 in July, which is below the ‘no change’ mark of 50, the PMI said.

“The decline in activity signalled by the index was modest,” it added.

And the fall in output in Northern Ireland contrasted with a slight increase at UK level. New orders were down for the second month in a row, falling at a sharper rate than June, although new jobs were still being created.

The PMI said “higher workforce numbers helped firms to be able to clear outstanding business more quickly than new orders were received, thereby leading to a sharp and accelerated reduction in backlogs of work”.