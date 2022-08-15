NI business dealt a body blow as retail leads summer downturn

Northern Ireland’s private sector has suffered yet another body blow with retail leading a continued summer downturn, according to one new survey.

July saw yet another large fall in new orders and exports, with retail seeing the biggest slump, followed by the manufacturing sector.

And customer demand is continuing to drop while inflation is leading to further sharp reductions in output by businesses, according to Ulster Bank’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI), produced by S&P Global.

New orders were down, inflation rates are still high despite some easing but there was another rise in employment.

According to the report, the business activity index dropped to 41.9 in July, where 50 means no change, down from 42.9 in June, revealing a “sharp contraction” in output.

Retail posted the fastest decline in activity, followed by construction and then manufacturing, according to the report.

The reduction in services was the softest of the four broad sectors covered.

“Where output decreased, respondents linked this to the impact on demand of sharply rising prices,” the survey said.

“This also resulted in a third successive fall in new orders, with the latest decline the fastest in a year-and-a-half.”

Richard Ramsey, chief economist with Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, said “storm clouds continue to gather” in relation to the economy.

“Northern Ireland households may be basking in sunshine but as far as the economy is concerned storm clouds continue to gather,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Last month witnessed a further deterioration in local business conditions with business activity contracting at its fastest pace in 17 months.

“Outside of the Covid pandemic and lockdown restrictions, July’s rate of decline in business activity was the steepest since November 2012.

“Declining market demand is attributed to rising prices. And while the rates of input cost and output price inflation are easing, they remain elevated.

“As a result, new orders fell for the third month running and, when excluding the pandemic period, at the fastest pace in over a decade. Local firms cited increasing difficulties finding work in the Republic of Ireland.”

He said the drop in demand was broad based across all sectors with services experiencing the smallest declines in output and new orders.

“Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the cost-of-living crisis, retail recorded the steepest declines in sales and orders,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Retail sales have plunged over the last three months and retailers expect sales to be broadly unchanged (i.e. at these lower levels) in 12 months’ time.”

Firms operating in the services and construction industries remain pessimistic about the year ahead with both sectors anticipating lower levels of activity within the next 12 months, according to the report.

“Despite a marked drop in orders in recent months, manufacturing is the only sector forecasting a pick-up in activity in that timeframe,” Mr Ramsey said.

“Positives remain in short supply in the latest survey. However, employment continues to be a bright spot with all four sectors increasing their staffing levels in July.

The survey also showed inflation in both input costs and output prices remained elevated in July, but there are signs of easing.

Respondents stated higher fuel prices is leading to increased transportation costs, while they also report rising wages. Employment increased again, continuing a run of 17 months.

Falling new orders and expanded operating capacity is helping businesses to clear outstanding orders at a very quick place, the survey found.