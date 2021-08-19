NI carrier bag levy sees 30% drop in year, survey reveals

Total of 56.2m bags purchased during the last financial year – 24.3m fewer than 2019-20

The number of carrier bags issued by retailers in Northern Ireland dropped by more than 30% over the last year.

Some 56.2m carrier bags were dispensed between April 1 2020 and March 31 2021, figures released yesterday showed.

This was 30.2% lower than the previous year, with 24.3m fewer bags dispensed.

The proceeds of the levy for 2020-21 totalled £2.2m, a decrease of £2.2m (50.5%) from the previous year.

The figures are outlined in a report published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

This is the eighth year since a 5p levy was introduced on carrier bags.

In 2013 there was an estimated 300m bags sold by retailers.

Overall, the latest figures show that the 5p levy resulted in an 81.3% reduction in bag numbers being dispensed annually, compared to a baseline figure, which means around 243.8 million fewer bags were in circulation in 2020-21.

Since the introduction of the levy, an estimated 1.7bn fewer bags are in circulation.

The continued drop in bags being dispensed was welcomed by Environment Minister Edwin Poots.

Mr Poots said: “Since the release of the last Carrier Bag Levy statistics we have witnessed an unprecedented year, with Covid-19 impacting on both our personal and business lives.

“We have faced many challenges in how and where we shop and access retail services, however it is very positive to report the removal of over 1.7bn bags from circulation across Northern Ireland in the past year.

"I also welcome the fact that there has been an overall 30.2 % decrease in usage from last year, this reduction demonstrates that despite other challenges, people in Northern Ireland are aware of the damage plastic does to our environment. However, there is much more that can be done.”

He stressed, however that while year-on-year usage continues to decline, he is concerned at the volume of heavy duty bags now “flooding” our retail sector.

"These heavy duty bags have become the new ‘throw away’ bag and it is important that we take steps to manage their environmentally detrimental consequences,” explained Mr Poots,

"My Department has recently completed an eight-week public consultation aimed at strengthening and future proofing the NI Carrier Bag legislation and officials are currently collating the responses.

"I propose to bring forward revised Carrier Bag legislation within this current assembly mandate”

The Minister added: “It is unacceptable that far too much plastic ends up as pollution in our environment or waste in our landfills.

"Whilst I welcome today’s report, we can always do more and I urge everyone in Northern Ireland to do their bit and re-use bags whenever they can.”

Christine Chambers from the environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful said: “As an environmental charity funded by the Department, the existing carrier bag levy has supported the vital work we carry out in order to make Northern Ireland a cleaner and more pleasant place in which to live, including efforts to reduce the production and littering of single-use plastics.

"Whilst a 30.2% reduction on 2019-20 figures indicates a reduction of £2.2 million levy proceeds, it also means that less single-use plastic is entering our environment, which is the ultimate goal of this levy.

"We also look forward to future data on the recent NI Carrier Bag Levy Consultation which will provide greater insight as to the future of the levy in NI".