NI Chamber members urged to enter its business awards

From left, Leigh Heggarty and Tiarnán O’Neill from Galgorm Group, which won The Equality Trailblazer category at last year’s NI Chamber Awards, with Olivia Stewart, senior communications and engagement manager at the business body

Members of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been urged to enter its awards programme by the deadline of June 23.

NI Chamber will crown category winners who will go on to compete in the UK final later this year, one of the most prestigious UK-wide business award programmes.

The are eight categories in the NI Chamber Awards including Commitment to People, Scale-up Business of the Year and Community Business of the Year.

There are also categories to recognise ‘green’ businesses, export success, diversity and inclusion and diversification.

One person will also be chosen for the ‘Game Changer’ award for an outstanding entrepreneur. Last year the honour went to John Harkin of Alchemy.

The awards are free for NI Chamber members to enter, and applications can be made through the NI Chamber website.