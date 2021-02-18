NI Chamber warns over redundancies

Around 40% of business here have said they will need to make staff redundant if government coronavirus support is withdrawn at the end of April, according to a survey.

Members of NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry have said extension of business support such as the furlough scheme is critical.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS), in which the government pays 80% of employee wages, was supporting almost 95,000 jobs in Northern Ireland at the end of December.

More than half of firms (54%) told the survey, carried out by the Chamber at the end of January, that their UK sales had contracted over the previous three months.

And roughly the same number said export sales had shrunk.

One-third of firms also said they had less than six months before they run out of cash.

And 40% said they would make staff redundant if the CJRS ends in April. And 30% said they would cut staff hours, while 23% would reduce operations - with one in five saying they would scale back or cancel investment plans.

In December, the Chancellor announced the extension of the CJRS until the end of April - with a further announcement anticipated at the Budget on March 3.

The Chamber said the scheme should be extended until at least July

It also said the government needs to publish a plan for the return to work, and an overall economic recovery strategy.

Chief executive Ann McGregor said: “While business have been very supportive of the need to prioritise public health during the pandemic, they have paid a heavy price for 11 months of restrictions.

“Firms are desperate to start trading again so they can boost revenue and start thinking about the future. To do so they need to see a clear, evidence-based plan for reopening safely.

“Until the economy can open fully, an appropriate level of business support must remain in place. A decision from the UK Government about the extension of the furlough scheme is required urgently – to end it prematurely in April could have enormously damaging consequences in terms of redundancies, reduced staff hours and cutting back on operations.

“In tandem, businesses, employees and investors need sight of a robust overall economic recovery strategy. One that is pragmatic and practical, but which also grasps the opportunities which we have unique window of opportunity to capitalise on."

Ms McGregor added: "At NI Chamber, have already presented ministers with our proposals around skilling up for the future of work, sustainability and infrastructure and we are resolutely committed to seeing those through.”