NI childcare providers and tattooists among traders getting rates break

Childcare providers, tattoo parlours and auction houses are among the firms to benefit from a 12-month rates holiday introduced by the Executive.

Legislation has now been made to implement the rates break - and it details the kinds of firms across hospitality, tourism, retail, leisure and other sectors who will benefit.

The 100% rates relief - which will apply to around 25,000 premises until the end of March next year - was one of the measures introduced to help businesses weather the storm of coronavirus and lockdown.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy has visited Omniplex Cinema in Dundonald, as cinemas are among the beneficiaires.

He said: "COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on our business community but I am pleased today to see local retailers open for business.

"The Executive is committed to protecting livelihoods and supporting businesses impacted during this extremely challenging time. The 12 months rates holiday is supporting in excess of 25,000 businesses across the sectors most adversely impacted, including childcare establishments which are integral to supporting the process of economic recovery.

"This targeted support builds on the four months rates holiday provided to all businesses and demonstrates our continued determination to helping businesses get through this pandemic."

Land and Property Services will issue non-domestic rates bills this week which will indicate whether firms benefit from the four or 12-month holiday.

Domestic bills were issued in June, three months later than usual.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Finance said: "Where Land & Property Services (LPS) has sufficient information about business use, LPS will automatically apply the 12-month rates holiday.

"If a business has not been automatically awarded the 12- month rates holiday and their business falls within the categories of use listed in legislation, they may apply for the rates holiday by providing more information to LPS about their business use."

Paul John Anderson, director at Omniplex Cinemas, said the rates holiday had been "extremely helpful" for the leisure sector but that times were still tough.

"We're trading probably 20% of what we would normally trade at the moment. Times are not easy, so over the next six months the rate relief will be of great help and assistance to our business and to businesses in our sector."

Francis Loye of Giggles Early Years, a childcare facility in Newry, Co Down, said: "Here in Giggles Early Years rates is one of the biggest overheads that we have.

"By removing rates for the next financial year that has ensured that we're able to reopen to provide a service for the parents in the local area."

Gary Keenen of Bogart Menswear - which has stores in Belfast and Newry - said the rates relief brought at least some certainty. "Because of the uncertainty that's involved whereby we literally can't plan or pre-empt what is happening. To be sure that we don't have to pay rates was a major help for the business financially."