NI coffee shop chain reveals plans to open another six stores as it marks a decade in business

Bob & Berts' store in Bury in England. The business plans to open another six units in 2023 as it marks a decade on from its first cafe opening in Portstewart

Northern Ireland coffee shop chain Bob & Berts, which was founded on the north coast a decade ago, has announced plans to open up to six new stores this year.

The expansion will take the total presence of the business established by former teacher Colin McClean to more than 30 sites across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Its stores are found in 2,500 to 4,000 sq ft units on high streets, shopping centres and in coastal towns.

Since its first store was opened in Portstewart, it now has 15 stores in NI, six in Scotland and five in England. It employs nearly 800 staff.

It’s now planning to open in Glasgow and Blackpool, taking its total network to 28.

And another four sites have been identified for the north-west of England and Yorkshire, with hopes to open those venues by the end of the year.

The growth of the company has been reflected in its financial results, which showed growth in turnover to £17.8m and operating profits of £1.3m.

Mr McClean, who taught in a private school in England before venturing into the cafe business, said: “In June it will be 10 years since I opened the doors of the first Bob & Berts in Portstewart and I think it is a real mark of the quality of what the business and our staff offer customers that we will open our 30th store in 2023. We are also keen to expand our business further in our already established regions.”

Director David Ferguson said the company had emerged strongly from the pandemic after tweaking its business model to include delivery and strengthening its sit-in offering.

“Like very business in hospitality we are impacted by the challenges facing the economy from food and drink inflation and rising energy costs, but we have strong relationships with our suppliers and we are well placed to manage these cost increases and continue our expansion plans.”

The expansion of Bob & Berts was fuelled by a £2m equity investment in 2017 by investment company BGF.

Mr McClean spent five years working as a teacher, and also opened a clothes shop in Leeds. But he was inspired to take a new direction during a visit home.

“I came back to the north coast at Easter time and was blown away at how lovely it was, I was on the promenade in Portstewart looking at the sea. I said to my wife: ‘Now’s the opportunity to come back to NI and do something.’”

They came home and Mr McClean opened a bakery in Portstewart, before expanding out into three other coffee shops. He brought together the whole package in Bob & Berts.

“I loved teaching and I loved the holidays as well which is one of the biggest things I miss about it as my summers are now spent being very busy in the Portrush and Portstewart stores.”

