NI commercial property values set to fall: new report

Commercial property rents and values in Northern Ireland are expected to fall in response to weak market activity, a report said on Thursday.

The latest Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) commercial property monitor found that activity in the market was weak at the start of this year.

Overall demand from occupiers fell in the first quarter, with industrial property the only sector where demand wasn’t in reverse, while retail was experiencing a steeper slump in demand than the office sector.

Demand from investors was flat, which was an improvement on the decline experienced at the end of 2022.

There was a fall in demand for office space from investors, although they had a growing appetite for industrial space.

Investor interest in retail was flat – the first time it hadn’t been in decline for six years.

Rents and values are expected to fall in response to the drop in demand from occupiers and investors, the report said.

Garrett O’Hare, managing director of commercial property agency Bradley NI in Newry, said: “The results of the survey feedback are unsurprising given the challenges and uncertainty that the market is facing.

"With demand from both occupiers and investors falling, respondents now anticipate that rents and capital values will come under pressure while the industry continues to adjust to a changed economic environment.

"While investor and occupier demand in the industrial sector remains buoyant currently, we can see that retail and office spaces seem to be experiencing more challenges in terms of buyer and tenant demand and capital and rental value achievable for various reasons.”

Tarrant Parsons, senior economist for RICS UK-wide, said the industry could soon pick up.

“Although the picture across the UK commercial property market remains generally subdued in the face of higher interest rates and a soft economic outlook, the latest survey feedback tentatively suggests that the most difficult period for the market may now have passed.

“Indeed, capital value expectations for industrial assets returned to modestly positive territory having fallen sharply at the end of last year. This improvement has been supported by still solid occupier conditions across the sector, with demand for industrial space continuing to outstrip supply.”

Sectors such as accommodation for older people, life sciences, data centres and student housing were resilient, he said.

"By way of contrast, secondary office and retail properties continue to struggle, evidenced by rental and capital value projections remaining deeply negative across both segments for the coming 12 months.”