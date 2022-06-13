NI companies report a fall in business activity for the first time in over a year

PMI report shows inflation hurting all sectors as demand for products falls

Prices charged by companies for their products and services hit a record high last month, while business activity and future expectations turned negative for the first time in months.

Inflation is hurting all sectors and the costs of buying in materials is being passed on to customers by most businesses, the latest Ulster Bank Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reveals.

The increase in prices charged was a record with 62% of respondents in manufacturing, construction, retail and services reporting they had raised them over the month. The increase in Northern Ireland was by far the fastest of the 12 monitored UK regions, with the inflation seen across all four sectors, led by retail.

Inflationary pressures are also impacting business activity amid slower demand, while the region was the only one of 12 where respondents are predicting a continued slow down in 12 months. It’s the first negative business activity number reported in 14 months.

New export orders decreased in May, extending the run to 40 months. However, companies are expecting an increase in demand for export orders.

“The latest survey of Northern Ireland’s private sector saw the deterioration in business conditions accelerate in May,” said Richard Ramsey, chief economist at the Ulster Bank.

“Local firms reported a fall in business activity for the first time in 14 months with the significant declines in retail and construction outweighing continued growth within the manufacturing and services sectors.

“Inflationary pressures and heightened uncertainty are hitting demand and delaying investment. Input cost inflation in May fell just shy of October’s record rate but local firms increased their prices at the fastest pace in the survey’s history.

“The cost-of-living crisis is making its presence felt, particularly on retail, with both sales and new orders slumping in May. Construction remains mired in an order book recession with last month’s steep decline marking the eleventh successive month of contraction.

“The overall outlook is for things to get worse, with new orders falling at their fastest pace since February last year. Northern Ireland firms’ order books contracted at the fastest rate amongst the 12 UK regions.”

Manufacturing, services, construction and retail all saw a drop in incoming business.

“Despite the advantages afforded to local firms through the NI Protocol, Northern Ireland firms remain the least optimistic of any UK region regarding sales / activity in 12 months’ time. Local firms expect sales and activity to fall in a year’s time with this negativity driven by retail.

Manufacturing is the only sector projecting meaningful growth in 12 months’ time, according to the report.

“The picture regarding employment is more robust, with continued growth in firms’ staffing levels reported for the 15th month in succession,” he said.

“But skills shortages remain a problem, from both a capacity and wage pressure perspective. It remains to be seen how a slowdown in the economy will improve this, providing one potentially silver lining to the downturn cloud. Overall, with economic conditions set to deteriorate, the call for the Chancellor and Stormont to provide additional support for business is set to intensify.”