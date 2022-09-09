NI companies weigh up response to death of the Queen

The car carrying King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort arrives at Buckingham Palace with the Union Flag at half mast on September 9, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

Companies around Northern Ireland are considering how to respond to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Calls to some of our major employers indicate that they are waiting on national guidance on whether there will be a public holiday on the day of her funeral.

One major manufacturer said: “Like all UK companies we are evaluating our plans internally and following updates on national guidance,”

But Rosemary Connolly, a solicitor based in Warrenpoint, Co Down specialising in employment law, urged businesses to tread carefully.

She said: “Obviously for many people, employers and employees included, this will be a time of profound sorrow and as with any such situation it is important to act in a sensitive and empathetic manner.

“Such information and guidance as we currently have indicates that there is no formal requirement on an employer to allow employees time off, for example, on the day of the funeral although many may wish to.

“As an alternative it may be possible to facilitate employees observing the occasion at their work place.

“In any working environment from time to time things of great magnitude may have a profound effect and it will always be advisable for employers to ensure that an atmosphere prevails where nothing is said or done which would in any way convey any disrespect or lack of empathy in the situation.”

Mel Chittock, interim chief executive of economic development agency Invest NI, said he was “deeply saddened” by the death of the monarch.

“Having just marked her platinum jubilee, her timeless dedication, commitment and love for her country and the Commonwealth has not only been profoundly felt but celebrated across the UK, and will be for years to come.

“We wish to express our sincere sympathy to the royal family at this sad time and recognise that Her Majesty’s passing will be strongly felt across Northern Ireland.”

It is expected that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be made a public holiday — a national day of mourning — as a mark of respect.

But it may be up to individual businesses to decide whether they close.

Banks and the London Stock Exchange said they will close if a public or bank holiday is announced for England and Wales.

If a bank holiday is declared, schools will also be closed.