NI company Kiverco on crest of a wave as it secures lucrative Red Sea deal

A Co Tyrone equipment company has won a multi-million pound contract to install a recycling plant for construction waste from a tourism project in the Red Sea.

It's the latest big win in the Middle East for Dungannon-based Kiverco, after a £3m deal to install a waste recycling plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this year.

Kiverco is designing, building and installing the plant in Saudi Arabia as part of the Red Sea Project - one of several big investments overseen by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

It's part of the prince's Vision 2030, which aims to boost tourism in Saudi Arabia and reduce its dependence on oil.

The Red Sea Project involves the construction of an international airport and at least 16 hotels across five islands and two inland resorts. It aims to draw 1 million visitors ever year by 2030.

About 85% of the plant has been manufactured in Co Tyrone for Kiverco's client, a Saudi waste management company called Averda. Kiverco employs 80 people and has operated in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Australasia. The company is led by husband and wife founders Anne and Aidan McKiver.

Kiverco's win was led by Middle East project manager Gabriel O'Keefe. He visited Saudia Arabia last year, and the deal was signed via video-link with Averda earlier this year.

Mr O'Keefe said: "We are delighted to be selected by Averda to design, manufacture and install this recycling solution and honoured to be associated with The Red Sea Development Project. This will be a world class tourist destination and we look forward to working with Averda for many years to come."

Steve Harper, Invest NI's executive director of international business, said:

"Invest NI has worked with Kiverco for many years. Our in-market teams in both UAE and across Europe are assisting the company to grow internationally, with a multi-million-pound contract in UAE announced by Kiverco just last year and a further distribution agreement in Poland with our support. This new contract is testament to Kiverco's growing reputation globally and its efforts in continuing to build on business relationships, particularly in the UAE. Invest NI will continue to support Kiverco to strengthen its international portfolio and capitalise on current business opportunities in this very lucrative market."

Kiverco's plant is set up to process over 150,000 tonnes a year of construction waste at Averda's new waste processing facility site on the Red Sea coast.

The recovered materials will be recycled into new products as well as providing fuel to generate electricity at a waste to energy plant.

Chad Woodward, director of trade and investment at the British Embassy in Saudi Arabia, said: "The Red Sea Project is a very prestigious development in the Kingdom and I am very pleased to learn of Kiverco's involvement in the project. The fact that Kiverco was chosen by Averda to deliver a solution to process the waste generated by this project highlights the excellent reputation British manufacturing has in the region."

He said he was confident Kiverco "will continue to win new business as a result of this flagship project".