NI construction firm completes £35.5m redevelopment of National Portrait Gallery

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson with Nicholas Cullinan, director of The National Portrait Gallery, in a refurbished gallery space. — © David Parry/ National Portrait

A Northern Ireland construction and fit-out firm has finished the largest redevelopment of London’s National Portrait Gallery since it opened in 1896.

Gilbert-Ash in Belfast was the main contractor on the £35.5m project entitled Inspiring People, a significant refurbishment of the St Martin’s Place building.

The project involved the creation of public spaces and a new learning centre, along with a re-presentation of the gallery’s portraits .

The final stage before the gallery reopens in June will see Gilbert-Ash work on improving the visitor entrance and public forecourt.

Gilbert-Ash oversaw the transformation of the Grade I listed Blavatnik and Weston Wings of the Gallery, which are part of the original building.

Gilbert-Ash managing director Ray Hutchinson joined Nicholas Cullinan, National Portrait Gallery director, for a handover ceremony.

Mr Hutchinson said the company's experience in heritage and cultural projects was crucial to the success of the redevelopment.

He said, "We are incredibly proud to have delivered the National Portrait Gallery redevelopment, which has been a true collaboration between our team, the gallery's stakeholders, and our partners and suppliers.

“Together, we have delivered a world-class facility that respects and celebrates the history and heritage of the building, while also creating exciting new spaces for visitors to explore.

“Now that we have handed this project over, the gallery’s team will embark on the monumental task of redisplaying over 1,000 portraits from its collection.

"It has been a privilege to work on a project of this scale and significance, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the cultural landscape of London.”

Mr Cullinan said: “The countdown to our reopening following the largest and most comprehensive redevelopment in our history has well and truly begun.

"As we enter into this new chapter, I would like to thank the fantastic team at Gilbert-Ash for all of their hard work and collaboration on the making the Inspiring People project a reality.

"We eagerly look forward to welcoming visitors back into our transformed building in June.”