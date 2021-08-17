NI construction firm Farrans set to build £13m residential care home in England

Northern Ireland construction giant Farrans has won a contract to build a new £13m residential care home in Bedfordshire.

Farrans Construction, which is based in Dunmurry and part of Irish giant CRH, will build the home on the site of the former police station in Leighton Buzzard.

It’s the first care home to be built by Central Bedfordshire Council in 40 years and is to replace older care homes which are due to close.

Work is start on the site in October this year and is due to finish in autumn next year.

The home, which is designed by architects Concertus, is to feature leisure spaces inside and out, as well as ensuite bedrooms, wider corridors, specialist bathing facilities, hairdresser and on-site catering.

Julie Ogley, the council’s director of adult social care, health and housing, said: “After a robust tender process Farrans were awarded the contract based on best value, quality and their strong track record and expertise in delivering construction projects on time and to budget.

“The new homes we plan to build will guarantee we can access good quality, affordable care for our residents in the future.”

Cathal Montague, regional director for Farrans, said “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract to build the Hockliffe Road development and are looking forward to starting on site to deliver the first of a new programme of modern care homes for the council.

“This is a very important region for our business, and we want to build long-term, successful relationships by delivering high-quality, sustainable projects which meet the needs of our clients and our end users.

"We are committed to a low carbon footprint and working alongside local stakeholders to bring added social value to the area through apprenticeships and local procurement.”

Farrans has been working on a number of major projects in England.

It recently topped out a new £50m 17-storey residential development in Coventry, a project for NSG Developments.