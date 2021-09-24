NI construction firm Gilbert-Ash sees profits double to £10.9m

NI construction firm Gilbert-Ash saw its profits double to £10.9m in 2020.

The company, which opened a new £5m office base on Belfast’s Boucher Road last year, revealed its turnover also increased to £176.2m, up eight percent from 2019.

Its profits in 2019 sat at £5.6m.

The company credited the upswing in its financial results for the year to its “strong-performing team, the continued trust of clients and the success of its sector diversification strategy”.

The business works across several sectors, including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure and education.

Among its more recent high-profile jobs here in NI are the Merchant Square building for PwC, a £14m project which created 200,000 sq ft of Grade A office space over nine floors, AC Marriott Hotel on Belfast’s Donegall Quay, and the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre.

The results, published this week, represent the firm’s best-performing year yet.

Managing director, Ray Hutchinson, said: “These strong financial results are testament to the outstanding work of our people and the trust and continued support of our clients and supply chain partners.

“In what was an incredibly challenging year for all, we are proud to have continued to maintain both healthy turnover and profit levels and to be in a position to support the people who work for us. Coupled with a healthy pipeline, this puts us on a strong track for the future.”

He added: “We have made great progress in implementing our five-year strategy, the effects of which are now becoming visible. Gilbert-Ash’s ‘As One’ ethos ensures a culture of respect and togetherness, which underpins our relationships with our colleagues and clients through to our supply chain network and wider public.”

Projects completed in 2020 include the £24m Royal College of Music project in London, the £26m Premier Inn in Shoreditch, London, the £18m St Edward’s School Quad Development in Oxford, the £42m Canterbury Christ Church University Building in Kent and the £12m Central Foundation Boys School project in London.

Mr Hutchinson said the pandemic did not deter the firm from pushing forward with projects and he rewarded staff with a bonus during the year.

The Gilbert-Ash Board said the forecast for business is “healthy”, with a number of high-profile projects in the pipeline, including a £35.5m contract for the National Portrait Gallery development project.

Gilbert-Ash will also work on a £16m commercial office redevelopment of Kodak House, former London headquarters of the one-time camera giant, and a £22m office refurbishment at 7-10 Old Park Lane in Mayfair, London.

Its current projects include a £36m, 181-room Hub by Premier Inn in the London borough of Islington.

Outside of London, it is working on the historic re-development of a former hat factory in Manchester into a modern, 145-bedroom Moxy Hotel for KE Hotels.

It has also commenced work on a new 500-bedroom student hotel in Glasgow. a residential and retail scheme in Woking and more.